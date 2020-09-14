Detectives Nab Two Foreigners Transporting Miraa At JKIA

The detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have nabbed two foreigners attempting to fly off the country with suitcases containing 20KGs of Miraa.

In a post on Twitter, the DCI indicated that the foreigners were nabbed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

They were identified as Bare Adam & Osman Mohamed.

“Two foreigners who were preparing to fly out of the country; Bare Adam & Osman Mohamed have been arrested at JKIA by law enforcement officers. Bare has been arrested for concealing in his two suitcases 20 Kgs of dried Khat (Miraa) whereas Osman had concealed 5 Kgs of fresh Khat,” read the tweet.

The two will be charged with the offence of Exporting Concealed goods contrary to Sec 202 (b) of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.

The due are to be charged with the offense of exporting concealed goods contrary to section 202(b) of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.

According to the act, “A person who imports or exports any goods which are concealed in any way … commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to a fine equal to fifty percent of the value of the goods involved.”

