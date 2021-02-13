Detectives Nab Three For Printing Fake Police Clearance Certificates, IDs

DCI sleuths from Eldoret have arrested three people caught printing fake Police Clearance Certificates.

Taking to social media, DCI boss George Kinoti said the trio; George Kiplagat, Alex Kibet and Washington Omondi, was also found to be printing Identify Cards as well as academic certificates.

The trio is believed to be part of a wider syndicate of fraudsters, defrauding unsuspecting members of the public within Eldoret town and its environs.

Kinoti cautioned Kenyans against getting police clearance certificates from any other institutions other than the DCI as it could land them into trouble.

“Members of the public are hereby cautioned that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, is the only institution mandated to issue Police Clearance Certificates and as such, any other clearance certificates issued from elsewhere are not only null and void, but could also land the bearer in trouble,” he said.

Earlier on in the week, Kinoti announced nationwide crackdown on fake academic certificate holders holding positions in formal employment.

He said that DCI will work with the Kenya National Qualifications of Authority (KNQA) to expose the fraudsters.

“We are working with all stakeholders to eradicate this practice that is denying Kenyans with genuine academic documents, an opportunity to benefit from their hard work in school,” said Dr Kilemi Mwiria, chairman KNQA.

This was after a pilot with 8 years experience was found to have been operating without a valid pilot’s license and held a fake KCSE certificate.

Later, a human resource manager with a government agency was arraigned after being found with fake degree and KCSE certificates.

