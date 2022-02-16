Detectives Nab Two Masterminds Behind Vandalism of KPLC Infrastructure

DCI detectives have arrested two masterminds behind the vandalism of KPLC infrastructure in different parts of the country.

The two, Thomas Anasi aged 38 and Joseph Kagwi aged 36 have been linked to high-level crimes where they are said to have made millions through vandalization of KPLC equipment.

Notably, Anasi is a former line technician at KPLC while Kagwi is a businessman based in Thika. They are said to work closely with some officials including engineers and technicians from the power company to seal their deals.

They are also said to be responsible for plunging the country into a series of blackouts witnessed in recent days.

In a series of tweets, the DCI accounted that the duo was nabbed following the disappearance of electric cables that were meant for a rural electrification project in Taita Taveta county.

The materials worth millions of shillings had been stored at a site in Kushe area, where the government was in the process of connecting locals to the national grid.

Through their connections, they apparently deployed a crane truck to load the equipment from the site and ferried them to a yard in Nairobi.

“In an operation conducted by sleuths from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, Anasi was arrested in Kayole while Kagwi was seized in Thika. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Kagwi is well connected to engineers and technicians working at KPLC, who provide him with information on the sites where electricity connection is ongoing before the equipment disappears,” the DCI said.

Detectives are still conducting investigations to unearth more suspects who have been working with the duo to sabotage Kenya power.

So far, the crane truck that was used to ferry the equipment has been impounded and is being held at Kayole police station.

Also recovered were some of the stolen cables and metal rods that find their way to the black market, through Kagwi and his associates.

This comes barely a month after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned dealings involving scrap metal over increased vandalism.

