Detectives Nab 21-year-old Man Suspected Of Swindling Money From Mpesa Agents

Detectives have nabbed a 21-year-old man suspected to be operating a wide mobile syndicate scam that has swindled Kenyans their hard-earned money via mobile transactions.

Through a series of tweets, the DCI stated that the arrest of the 21-year-old Juja University student was a joint effort of detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and investigators from Safaricom,

Security officers from Juja were also part of the team that led to his arrest.

“The fraudster masquerading as an M-PESA customer care attendant called the agent and lured her into dialing some unspecified codes. Before the agent realized that she was in a phoney call, she had already lost cash from her money lending account,” the DCI stated.

The data, which was found in his possession, contains names of registered voters, their ID numbers and dates of birth. Using the fraudulently acquired personal details, the suspects then contact different wireless carriers and convince the customer service agents — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 16, 2021

Among the items recovered was a gunny bag full of SIM cards belonging to Safaricom, Airtel &Telcom mobile phone service providers.

The suspect is also said to have hacked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) database and fished out personal details of about 61,617 voters from a county in the Western Kenya region.

Authorities have urged Kenyans to be vigilant and report any forms of scams used to swindle money from netizens. Ideally, the DCI has asked Kenyans to be careful when making online transactions so as to avoid falling into such scams.

