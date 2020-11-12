Detectives Nab Man For Filing False Robbery With Violence Report

Police have in their custody a man who gave them false information on the night of October 20.

Richard Muriuki, DCI boss George Kinoti said, filed a robbery with violence report at Lang’ata Police Station prompting detectives to swing into action.

Muriuki told the officers that a white Nissan hit his Toyota Fielder at the Nyayo Stadium roundabout along Mombasa Road forcing him to stop.

It is then that three men, one brandishing a knife approached him and ordered him out of his vehicle.

“Muriuki had reported that on the eventful night, a white Nissan had hit his Toyota Fielder at the Nyayo Stadium roundabout along Mombasa road, forcing him to stop,” said Kinoti.

“It is at this point he alleged that three men, one brandishing a knife jumped out of the Nissan, confronted him and took off with his vehicle.”

Upon probing the matter, sleuths found that Muriuki was infact on the wrong.

He had on the material day, hit the white Nissan and upon realizing his mistake fled the scene of incident leaving his car unattended.

Detectives traced his car at Industrial Police Station where it had been lying since the night of the incident.

“Detectives tracked down his Toyota Fielder to Industrial Area Police Station, where our Traffic counterparts had towed it for causing obstruction. It was not robbed from him as alleged and has been lying at the Police Station since the night of the incident,” Kinoti added.

As a result, Muriuki will this morning be arraigned at Kibera Law Courts where he will be charged with giving a public officer false information contrary to section 129 (a) of the penal code.

