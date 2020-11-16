Detectives Nab Foreigner At JKIA Suspected To Be Transporting Heroin

Anti-narcotics Unit detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a foreigner, Mr Ordijhe Mike suspected to be transporting narcotics.

According to the detectives, the suspect was concealing 3,050 grams of powdery substance said to be Heroine in his suitcase. He is in custody and an analysis of the substance ongoing.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s Anti- Narcotics unit detectives based at JKIA have today recovered over 3,050 grams of a powdery substance suspected to be Heroin from a foreign traveler. Mr Ordijhe Mike who was to travel to Italy was found concealing the substance in his suitcase. The suspect is in lawful custody as further analysis of the substance is ongoing,” read a tweet by DCI.

Last week, the DCI intimated that criminals are becoming braver and finding new ways to transport drugs within and outside the country.

According to Ms Janet Shako, the Deputy Director at the Anti narcotic unit, investigations had revealed that the proceeds of the sale of such drugs had direct links with funding of terror activities within this region.

She, however, reiterated that they were alert and on the look out to ensure the criminals are nabbed and necessary action taken against them.

