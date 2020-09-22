Detectives Nab 150 Cartons Of Miraa Concealed As Fine Beans At JKIA

DCI detectives have nabbed 150 cartons of miraa concealed as ‘Fine Beans’ at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport ready for export.

According to a statement by the DCI on Twitter, the Miraa had been packed in the motor vehicle with registration number KAW 122R at the Airways Cargo Export section before being intercepted by the officers.

Upon checking, it was discovered that the cartons were filled with french beans and eggplant at the top with Miraa underneath.

Six suspects namely Ahmed Habib, James Ngure, Duke Mutambo, Raphael Ngotho, Stephen Ngugi and Julius Mulwa have been arrested in connection to the same and will be charged accordingly.

In the same account of events last week, two foreigners attempting to fly off the country with suitcases containing 20KGs of Miraa were ideally nabbed at JKIA. They were identified as Bare Adam & Osman Mohamed.

The duo are to be charged with the offense of exporting concealed goods contrary to section 202(b) of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.

According to the act, “A person who imports or exports any goods which are concealed in any way … commits an offense and shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to a fine equal to fifty percent of the value of the goods involved.”

