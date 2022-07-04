Detectives Looking For This Man Over Loss Of Sh 11 Million In Eastleigh

Police are looking for one Abdirizack Moktar Garat who is linked to the disappearance of Sh11 million from a safe at Salama Centre Building, in Eastleigh.

In a statement, the DCI is appealing to the members of the public who have any information regarding his whereabouts to come out and report.

“DCI is appealing to the members of the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect who has since gone into hiding. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, kindly contact us through our toll-free number 0800722203,” the DCI said.

