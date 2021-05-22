Detectives Investigating Death of 15 year Old Girl at her Home in Kilimani

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation has launched an investigation into the death of a 15 year old girl at her home in kilimani.

According to the sleuths, the 15 year old girl was fatally assaulted by her parents and brother after they accused her of running away from home.

The three suspects have since been arrested pending the investigation of the incident that occurred on Thursday night.

“The three suspects have been placed in custody at Kilimani Police Station,” the DCI said on Saturday, May 22.

A clinical officer at the Coptic hospital told detectives that the girl’s body was covered in bruises.

When detectives visited the suspect’s Kilimani home, they recovered a PPR pipe which they believe was used in causing the fatal injuries on the deceased. It is

“Officers who visited the scene recovered one PPR pipe believed to have been used to beat up the deceased.” the DCI confirmed, saying it was being held as an exhibit.

The girl’s body is lying at Coptic hospital awaiting a postmortem.

