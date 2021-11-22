Detectives Investigate Abduction of Ethiopian Businessman in Nairobi

The family of an Ethiopian businessman allegedly abducted in Nairobi is seeking the government’s intervention to help find their kin.

Samson Teklemichael was taken by people believed to be police officers in broad daylight. The incident was captured on camera by passersby.

In one of the clips, a traffic cop is seen holding the driver’s door of Teklemichael’s car as two men drag him out of the car before leading to an awaiting Subaru.

Read: Detectives Probing Abduction of Former Westlands MP’s Kin in Muthaiga

The victim is heard yelling at the crowd to record his abduction.

According to his wife, Milen Mezgebo, Teklemichael called her telling her that he had been taken hostage. The phone has been switched off since then, she told reporters.

“He called me and told me he had been abducted by persons he doesnt know and the phone was disconnected and it has been off since then,” she told reporters.

Read Also: Police Launch Investigations into Abduction of Nyeri Businessman Gerald Guandaru, Two Others

She was later informed by a friend that her husband’s vehicle was still at the scene of incident.

Mezgebo then took the car to Kilimani Police Station where she also reported her husband’s disappearance.

“He called me and told me he had been abducted by persons he doesnt know and the phone was disconnected and it has been off since then,” she added.

Read Also: Four Missing After Allegedly Being Arrested in Eastleigh

Mezgebo who has also reported the matter at the Ethiopian Embassy in Kenya says her spouse is a reputable businessman who exports gas cylinders to Ethiopia.

She now wants her spouse produced in court and the due process followed.

Kilimani Police Commander Andrew Muturi has confirmed that the matter is being probed by DCI detectives at the station.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...