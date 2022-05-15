Detectives Identify Main Suspect Behind Murder of KIMC Student Purity Wangeci Kiringa

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have made a breakthrough in the investigations into the murder of a Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) female student whose lifeless body was discovered near Mburiria estate in Kiambu County Saturday morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate Purity Wangeci Kiringa’s boyfriend only identified as VDJ Flex is behind the cold blood killing.

Sleuths from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) are curently pursuing the suspect who is still at large.

According to a police report, the 19-year-old’s lifeless body was found dumped by the roadside at around 6am, by a passerby. It had visible stab wounds and strangulation marks.

The member of the public immediately notified Kiambu-based crime busters.

Upon arrival at the scene, the detectives established that the teenager had been killed elsewhere and her body dumped at the scene by her killers.

Bloodstained bedding, clothes and Purity’s identification documents were among the items recovered from the scene.

Detectives have established that the first-year student left college on Friday, to visit her boyfriend who lives in Kirigiti, Kiambu county.

According to the deceased’s friends, who were interviewed by the sleuths at the college, Purity and the boyfriend recently had a misunderstanding, after she discovered that he was a thug and confronted him with the facts.

“Detectives from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) have been dispatched this evening on a mission to hunt down the suspect who has gone under, within the shortest time possible,” DCI said on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the teenager’s body was moved to the City mortuary, pending an autopsy to determine the actual cause of death and provide more clues on the perpetrators of the murder.

