Detectives Hunt For Two Armed Men Who Shot Bystander In Eastleigh (Video)

DCI detectives are looking into a botched robbery that saw one person shot in Eastleigh’s 14th Street.

Two armed men are caught on tape shooting at a man on Tuesday before taking off on boda bodas.

The victim, a man in a black jacket and beige trousers was watching as the gunmen got away from the scene of crime.

Innocent bystanders scampered for safety as others watched the two get away.

“Robbers shot someone in a botched robbery in Eastleigh 14th street. These guys must be brought to book,” Ahmed Mohamed tweeted.

Responding to his tweet, DCI confirmed that detectives based in Buruburu were probing the matter.

The victim, DCI said, was taken to an unspecified hospital and was in stable condition.

“Good evening @Asmali77, Detectives based at Buruburu have commenced investigations into this unfortunate incident with the aim of bringing the culprits to book. The victim was taken to hospital and is in stable condition,” DCI tweeted.

DCI also told those that may have information regarding the case that it will be treated with “a lot of confidentiality”.

Two weeks ago, four suspects connected with a robbery incident captured on Camera along Lenana Road on June 25, 2020 were apprehended.

The four were tracked down to their hideouts in Kawangware, Gatina and Pangani.

They were; 27-year-old Timothy Jahan Muzami alias ‘Timo’ captured on camera hitting the victim with a firearm on the forehead, Humphrey Minyata alias “Daddy” aged 23 years captured on camera pointing the victim with a sharp knife, Mary Wambui aged 23 years old believed to be an accomplice who was harbouring the gang in her house at Pangani and Ali Musa alias ‘Ally’ aged 26 years old who was arrested during the operation and believed to be an associate of the gang.

