Detectives Hunting for KCSE Candidate who Fled after He was Busted Cheating

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a manhunt for a KCSE candidate who sneaked out of an examination centre in Mogotio, Baringo, in an attempt to cheat on Wednesday.

Kennedy Ruto, a student at Radat Secondary school, is said to have escaped from the exam centre to access examination material for the Agriculture paper administered yesterday.

In the incident that caused scenes at the institution, DCI said, Ruto put on civilian clothes to conceal his school uniform and jumped over the school fence to a neighbouring compound.

Detectives who were within the school’s vicinity became suspicious and followed the student.

Apparently, Ruto and two other unknown persons who were conversing in low tones scampered to different directions when the sleuths busted them discussing the paper.

They left behind a mobile phone that contained a replica of the Geography and Physics papers administered on Tuesday and the Agriculture paper that the candidates sat yesterday.

Police are pursuing the student and his accomplices with the help of detectives based at the DCI’s forensic cyber and digital laboratory.

Meanwhile, as the dramatic incident unfolded, detectives in Nairobi were arraigning four other suspects at the Milimani Law Courts, who were part of a larger syndicate dubbed ‘Bailing out’ and the ‘Kalee’ group arrested two weeks ago.

Police believe the four masterminded examination fraud in social media groups with followers in their thousands sitting the ongoing KCSE examination, buying examination papers and answers.

Gideon Tanui, Kevin Kiprotich, Justice Leting and James Obongo, pleaded not guilty and were released on a Sh300,000 cash bail and a bond of Sh500,000 each with a surety of the same amount.

In a countrywide operation mounted by DCI detectives to ensure that the credibility of the national examination is upheld, other suspects were rounded up in Mbita, Garbatula and Turkana, where over 60 mobile phones were confiscated.

Cybercrime detectives are currently analyzing the mobile phones to retrieve further incriminating materials for a watertight case against the suspects.

