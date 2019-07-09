Detectives Hunt For Fake Uhuru In New Conning Incident

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are looking for businessman Henry Waswa, a man who hit headlines a few months ago after he mimicked President Uhuru Kenyatta, swindling Sameer tycoon Naushad Merali of Ksh10 million.

According to reports, Waswa has links with three people who were recently arrested by detectives attached at the Central bank of Kenya (CBK) for allegedly conning foreigners Ksh15 millin on claims that they could sell them coffee and artefacts.

The three are Berlin Owino Ajeck, Stephen Roberts Andere and Evelyne Adhiambo Osore.

The suspects and a local politician are accused of obtaining the money from Kazakhstan nationals Damir Ryskulov and his brother by false pretence.

They were arraigned in court where the prosecuting officer, Mike Muia, requested for 14 days to allow the police complete investigations on the matter.

The three and others being pursued by detectives will be charged with obtaining money by false pretence and money laundering.

Ryskulov is said to have made the transaction at CBK drawing the attention of the sleuths.

Waswa had allegedly assigned the first accused, Ajeck, to Ryskulov as a personal assistant, driver and bodyguard.

On his part, Waswa has denied receiving the amount from Ryskulov.

Instead, he insists that he was dealing with another Kazakhstan national who had bought some scrap metal from him.

In February, Waswa, who is not strange to controversy, was arrested alongside six other suspects who were accused of stealing from the Sameer Africa boss.

They, however, denied the charges and were freed on Ksh20,000 bond.

Waswa lives large

The 33-year-old is claimed to have held an extravagant wedding on December 9, 2017, which cost him at least Ksh5 million.

The wedding took place in Mwingi, Kitui County.

Besides the much-publicised wedding, Waswa runs a number of charity initiatives, owns a fleet of four choppers and enjoys the high life.

