Detectives Gun Down Two Wanted Gangsters in Embakasi

Detectives yesterday gunned down two wanted gangsters in Nairobi’s Embakasi area, a firearm was recovered.

According to a series of tweets by the DCI, the gangsters were nabbed while finalizing an attack in the area.

Upon being nabbed, they opened fire on the detectives who managed to pin them down. Two were shot dead and while a third accomplice managed to escape towards the Mukuru kwa Njenga settlements.

“Two wanted gangsters were shot dead last night and a firearm recovered, as detectives intensify the war against criminal gangs in the city. The thugs were accosted by detectives in the nick of time as they finalized their plans to stage attacks within Embakasi, throwing their evil plans into disarray,” the DCI said.

Read: Police Gun Down Six Suspected Gangsters In Nakuru Foiled Robbery

An Austrian-made Glock pistol and 29 live rounds of 9 mm callibre, from one of the fallen gangsters. Preliminary ballistic tests established that the same firearm had been used to commit various robberies in the city, including the cold-blooded murder of one Monica Katee, who was shot five times at Mukuru kwa Njenga, four days ago.

The things are also linked to a series of crimes and robberies within the city. A hunt for the third accomplice who escaped has been set with authorities pledging to intensify the crackdown on illegal activities in the city.

Two wanted gangsters were shot dead last night and a firearm recovered, as detectives intensify the war against criminal gangs in the city.

The thugs were accosted by detectives in the nick of time as they finalized their plans to stage attacks within Embakasi, pic.twitter.com/i9O1N6CGSV — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 18, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...