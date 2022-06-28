Detectives Grill Nakuru East MP David Gikaria Over Links To Criminal Gangs

Detectives from the DCI have this morning grilled Nakuru East MP David Gikaria over links to a criminal gang that has been terrorizing netizens in the region.

Confirming the same, Rift Valley DCI Boss Mwenda Meme said the legislator arrived in the morning and is being questioned.

“He is here, he arrived on Tuesday morning and is being interrogated by detectives,” said Mr Meme.

Cases of rape, murders and gang attacks in Nakuru have been rampant in the last couple of days, with speculations that the groups are being funded by known politicians.

For instance, over the weekend, 27 people were arrested in connection to armed robbery incidents that had been rampant in Nakuru.

The DCI revealed that five of the suspects Moses Njoe aged 21, Thomas Nguruna aged 19, Evans Napati aged 21, Sammy Sunguya aged 23, and Emmanuel Tein aged 20 were arrested by officers based at Rhonda police station, shortly after staging an attack in Jasho area, Nakuru West sub-county.

Crude weapons including machetes, clubs, swords, metal rods and pieces of wood were recovered from the thugs, who have left Nakuru residents living in fear of being attacked. Also recovered were assorted SIM cards and identification documents belonging to victims of robbery incidents.

A warning was issued to the rest of the gang members to surrender within 24 hours failure of which they would face the wrath of the long arm of the law.

POLICE ARREST 27 THUGS IN NAKURU NIGHT RAID 27 suspects were arrested last night in Nakuru, in connection with the spate of armed robberies that have been reported in the city in the last few days. Five of the suspects Moses Njoe, 21, Thomas Nguruna, 19, Evans Napati, 21, — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 26, 2022

