Detectives Exhume Body Of 66-year-old Man Allegedly Killed By His Son

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Sunday exhumed a body of a 66-year-old man from Laikipia, thought to have been killed by his 44-year-old son.

Henry Maina Muthangu was allegedly murdered by his son Jackson Nderitu Maina, who is eying his property as an inheritance.

The exhumation exercise was conducted following the arrest and interrogation of Mr Maina over his missing father, who villagers thought had travelled for business.

The body was exhumed under the supervision of chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor.

“Tafuta mali yako kama kijana wachana na mali ya baba yako kwa sababu hata mzazi alitafuta hiyo mali unataka kurithi (Look for your wealth young man and leave your father’s wealth alone because he also looked for what you want to inherit),” said area chief Patrick Mahinda.

A post mortem examination on the body of Henry Maina will also be conducted on Monday to establish the exact cause of death.

On the other hand, the 44-year-old Maina is in police custody awaiting arraignment on Monday.

