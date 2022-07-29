in NEWS

Detectives Confiscate Bhang Worth Sh500,000 In Kiambu

Bhang
Sacks of bhang confiscated in Kiambu

Detectives have confiscated six sacks of bhang worth Sh500,000 in a house in Kiganjo, Kiambu County.

The intelligence-led operation conducted in Kiganjo, Kiambu county led to impounding of six sacks and 53 polythene packages of drug suspected to be bhang.

The main suspect has been identified as Samuel alias Sammy Boy of Ucekeine Mundoro area who is said to run the operation in his two-bedroomed house.

A manhunt is currently on for Mr Samuel who escaped the police dragnet with detectives calling on anyone with information that would lead to his whereabouts to come forward.

“The National Police Service remains focussed on the war against drug and substance abuse and urges the public to support the gains through sensitization campaigns and sharing of prompt information,” the police said.

