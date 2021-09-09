Detectives Bust Fake Money, Vehicle Theft Syndicate Operated by Rogue Police in Uasin Gishu

Detectives have busted fake money and vehicle theft syndicate in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County believed to be operated by rogue police officers.

According to Nation, the suspect has been closely working with police officers to commit various crimes around the Western Kenya region.

For instance, the suspect identified as Peter Kibet had previously been arrested on Monday with Sh1 million in cash in a private car. The car is also suspected to have been stolen.

Reports reveal that Kibet was found driving a Toyota Premio along Nandi road. A search by detectives recovered Sh1000 fake notes of Sh1000 currency. Three sim cards believed to have been used in the crime operations were also recovered.

Read: DCI Looking For ‘Wash Wash’ Suspects Who Beat Their Colleague To Pulp – Video

The car he was driving is also said to have been stolen with the complainants in the same quarantined in Mombasa for testing positive for Covid-19.

The case has been set for mention on September 17, 2021, with the Investigating officer Jackton Owalla calling for the suspect’s detection on the ground that he is a flight risk.

“I ask this court to allow me to detain the suspect for 14 days at Eldoret Police Station pending completion of investigations,” Owalla told Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Naomi Wairimu.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...