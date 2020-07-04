Local Teacher Behind Car Theft Syndicate In Rift Region Arrested

A teacher has been arrested in connection with a car theft syndicate.

DCI detectives apprehended David Ogeisia Migosi alias Nwalimu, a teacher at St. Columbans Secondary School in Kitale and two other accomplices.

Nwalimu, the DCI said in a tweet, was the mastermind.

Arresting officers found in his possession 17 fake logbooks and a Toyota Probox.

Upon interrogation, his two accomplices; Asman Memba Bakari, 38, and Jeremiah Yego Kiptoo, 34, were arrested at their hideout.

A stealth operation netted the suspect; 48-yr-old David Ogeisia Migosi aka Mwalimu, a teacher at St. Columbans Secondary Sch in Kitale who has been on the run, in whose possession were 17 Fake Logbooks & a Toyota Probox. pic.twitter.com/7caLLhvy3N — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 3, 2020

Other vehicles were also recovered within Matunda Area. They were; recovered and their registration numbers are a Toyota Axio KCL 790N, Toyota Hilux KBB 876A, White Toyota Probox without number plates, Toyota DX KBJ 316D, Toyota Premio KBN 377A, Toyota Hiace KCL 378K and an Isuzu D-MAX Pick Up KCR 734T.

Detectives also discovered suspected fake registration number plates, chassis number stickers, ignition system, checkbook, dismantled number plates, chassis plate, and sale agreements.

1. Toyota Axio KCL 790N

2. Toyota Hilux KBB 876A

3. White Toyota Probox without number plates

4. Toyota DX KBJ 316D

5. Toyota Premio KBN 377A

6. Toyota Hiace KCL 378K

7. Isuzu D-MAX Pick Up KCR 734T

8. Suspected FAKE registration number plates

9. Chassis number stickers pic.twitter.com/csDrSYXvyR — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 3, 2020

On June 17, DCI recovered stolen motor vehicles following an alarm from members of the public.

Then, the police recovered five stolen vehicles in different parts of Transnzoia county.

Following numerous reports of stolen motor vehicles across the South Rift region & the consequent arrest of the mastermind of a syndicate involved in the theft, @DCI_Kenya Detectives pursuing the cases today recovered Five stolen m/vehicles in different parts of Transzoia County. pic.twitter.com/Sfp8Lhv6E1 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 17, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu