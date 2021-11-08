Detectives Arrest Suspect Behind Sh45 Million Bank Fraud in Narok

DCI detectives have arrested a man believed to be the mastermind of a syndicate siphoning money from bank accounts belonging to innocent Kenyans.

The suspect, Nelson Kipkemoi, 22, was picked by banking fraud detectives from his hideout in Mulot, Narok county on Sunday afternoon.

“Detectives have arrested the mastermind behind disappearance of over Sh45 Million, from bank accounts belonging to unsuspecting Kenyans. Nelson Kipkemoi, 22, was picked by banking fraud detectives from his hideout in Mulot, Narok county this afternoon,” said DCI director George Kinoti.

Kipkemoi has been linked to an underground web of fraudsters targeting bank accounts operated by a leading bank in the country.

He is said to have siphoned at least Sh45 million fraudulently acquired from accounts belonging to 481 customers, who are on mobile banking platforms.

“The suspect targeting bank accounts operated by a leading bank in the country, is reported to have fraudulently acquired money from accounts belonging to 481 customers, who are on mobile banking platforms,” he added.

The suspect, Kinoti said in a statement, will be arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday.

“Should you have any information that may assist our detectives arrest more suspects in relation to this crime, do not hesitate to contact us on #FichuakwaDCI anonymous line 0800722203.”

