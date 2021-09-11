Detectives Arrest Suspect Behind Three Killings in Kilifi in July

Detectives from the Special Service Unit (SSU) have arrested a man believed to be behind the murder of three men in Kilifi on July 7.

The suspect, Robert Mganga, was flushed out of his hideout at Ambuja Court, in Tassia’s Fedha Estate on Friday.

He is is believed to have masterminded the attack on Kilifi businessman and farmer Sidik Anverali Mohammed Sidik, 46, James Kazungu Kafani, a land agent who was in his late fifties and another unidentified man of Indian origin believed to be Sidik’s driver.

This was before their vehicle, a Toyota Fielder, was torched.

“In a sting operation mounted by Special Service Unit (SSU) detectives, Mganga was finally cornered yesterday at around 10:30am. He had previously escaped a police dragnet prompting the DCI to unleash the elite Special Service Unit for his manhunt,” said DCI director George Kinoti.

The prime suspect behind the gruesome murders of three men in Kilifi's Junju B village, that occurred on July, 7 this year,has been arrested.Robert Mganga who went into hiding immediately after the incident, was flushed out of his hideout at Ambuja Court, in Tassia’s Fedha Estate pic.twitter.com/zV6wfX0s8m — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 11, 2021

While Kazungu’s family believed he had been murdered by people known to him, investigations showed that the trio was lynched by a mob while they toured a piece of land Sidik intended to purchase.

“According to eyewitnesses, Kazungu had pleaded with the attackers in their local Giriama dialect begging them to spare their lives, but the assailants who were determined to eliminate them would hear none of his pleas,” added Kinoti.

Their lifeless bodies were left by the roadside near Junju secondary school.

“The horrifying scene was processed by Crime Scene detectives immediately after the murder, with the forensic evidence gathered and analyzed at DCI’s forensic lab pointing at Mganga as the key suspect.”

Following his arrest, Mganga will help detectives with investigations.

