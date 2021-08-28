Detectives Arrest Suspect Behind Fake Jobs Syndicate at JKIA

A suspect behind a fake job syndicate at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has been nabbed by DCI detectives.

According to DCI director George Kinoti, the suspect identified as Bonface Ouko was arrested as he tried to offer an undercover cop a job.

The officer had been offered a financial analyst position in the offer letter purported to have been issued by eurocraft agencies, a ground handling company at the country’s aviation hub.

laid by our JKIA based detectives last evening before being arrested.

Ouko swindled unsuspecting Kenyans of their hard earned money using a fake name, Peter Kamuri.

Apart from the fake identify, he had also developed a fake eurocraft security pass bearing the name.

He would charge his victims various kinds of fees including medical fees, security pass fee, interview fee and uniform fee among others, before offering them the fake offer letters.

Ouko is currently being held at the JKIA Police Station pending arraignment on Monday.

Kinoti has advised those who might have fallen victim to his ways to visit DCI offices at JKIA for report filing.

