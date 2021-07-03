Detectives Arrest Senior Police Officer In Nakuru Over Graft Claims

A Senior Police Officer based in Nakuru was arrested yesterday by Detectives from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) over graft allegations.

According to Nation, the senior officer has been identified as Molo Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS) Anne Kanori.

This, detectives said was following numerous complaints regarding incidents of corruption in the region. Kanori spent the night at Railways Police Station in Nakuru.

Read: Police Officer Arrested While Attempting to Flee from Auctioneers

Prior to her arrest, a scuffle is reported to have ensued as detectives attempted to disarm and apprehend her.

Her arrest was confirmed by Nakuru deputy county police commander Joseph Tonui who stated that more details on the same would be released soon. “The suspect was booked at Railways Police Station pending further investigations,” said the police boss. In a dramatic account of events last month, the said OCS claimed her house help had stolen Sh300,000 from her house. Read Also: Senior Police Officer Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 4 Boys In Chogoria The money, the officer said was part of cash bails collected from offenders at the station. However, there were speculations that the funds that were stolen were more than the OCS had disclosed. Apparently, Sh917,000 went missing. “I lost about Sh300,000. The money was part of cash bails collected from offenders at the station. I was keeping the money in my house because the police station is currently undergoing renovation. My housegirl stole the money and went into hiding,” sKanori said. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu