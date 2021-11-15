Detectives Arrest Ring Leader of Mob that Stoned DP Ruto’s Convoy in Kondele

Police have arrested a Kisumu County official suspected to be the ring leader of a mob that stoned DP William Ruto’s convoy during his Kisumu tour last week.

The man has been identified as Wilson Amindo following photos and videos shared on social media that captured him.

Last week, Ruto was on a three-day tour of the Nyanza region in a bid to popularize his campaign strategy ahead of the 2022 elections.

His tour in Kondele however ended prematurely after rowdy youths pelted stones at his convoy leading to massive damages to their vehicles.

Police were forced to throw tear gas to disperse the rowdy youths who had quickly gathered around.

Before the chaos erupted, the DP had called for a peaceful exercise of democracy while asking youths to be patient and respect the fact that Kisumu is in Kenya and nobody should be stopped from holding a meeting there.

He ideally gave Sh2 million to the small-scale traders and another Sh2 million in support of the boda boda operators. Among the issues, he touched on were the revival of the sugar industry in the region as well as support for the fishermen and small-scale traders. Read Also: Raila Distances Self from Chaos That Rocked Ruto’s Rally in Kondele Addressing the same, however, the police through their spokesperson Bruno Shioso said the tension was over the alleged distribution of campaign logistical funds amongst locals. Apparently, the DP had been advised to skip the area due to tension but he ignored the police advice. “During the rally, violence erupted amongst the local agitated groups who engaged in stone-throwing and other unruly behavior,” he said.

