Detectives Arrest Nicholas Luka Suspected Of Butchering Friend, Cremating His Body Over Sh4,000 Debt

Detectives have arrested 29-year-old Nicholas Luka who allegedly butchered his friend and cremated his body over Sh4,000 debt.

Through a Tweet, the DCI revealed that Luka was the main suspect in the murder of his friend which took place on January 13, 2021.

The deceased, 36-yr-old Simon Mwangangi reportedly had an argument with Luka who had gone to visit him and when things escalated, Luka picked a panga with which he slit the deceased throat, then watched him bleed out his life.

29-Year-Old Murder suspect Nicholas Luka who on January 13, 2021 monstrously butchered a man who was hosting him before burning his dead body at a bush in Kitui's Zombe area is in our custody. The deceased's disappearance from his house for a whole week had raised suspicion,>>> — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 22, 2021

According to the report, the suspect watched his friend bleed to death before he dragged his body outside the compound.

He then heaped plastic bags on the body and set it ablaze.

“Probing into the atrocity, detectives have established that on January 13 the suspect & the 36-yr-old deceased Simon Mwangangi had had an argument over a shillings 4,000 debt, culminating into a fight. Overcome with fury, the suspect had picked a panga with which he slit the deceased throat, then watched him bleed out his life,” the tweet reads.



It further adds, “As a cover-up measure, he had then dragged the body to the said scene where he covered it with a heap of plastics before setting it ablaze.”

The search for the deceased led by his brother led the team to a nearby thicket where a recently burnt human skull, a few bones and ashes were discovered.

>>>triggering a scrupulous search led by his brother yesterday. Hours of combing a nearby thicket with the help of neighbours saw the recovery of a recently burnt human skull, a few bones and some ashes, which have since been collected for DNA analysis. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 22, 2021

Luka is in custody awaiting the forensic DNA outcome.

