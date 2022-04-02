Detectives Arrest Man Who Poisoned Two Women Before Fleeing

Detectives have arrested a middle aged man who fled after murdering two women in Nairobi.According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), 28 year old Sebastian Kamande served poisoned food to his wife Rahab Gathoni and her friend Abigael Gathoni, who had come visiting, before fleeing their Dandora home.

In the case involving fighting couples, the Detectives established that last weekend, the couple had been invited by the Kamande’s parents in Kakuzi, Murang’a County, to try and help them work out their problems.

But when they returned to their home in Dandora, the man’s wife who had since received a visitor declined to cook. The man then proceeded to the kitchen to prepare the evening meal of rice and stew during which he laced the food with an unidentified poison. He then served the ladies the food and fled.

The suspect was later traced in Dandora before he fled to Embu, and got arrested as he attempted to make his way back into the city. He is currently being held at the Dandora police station.

