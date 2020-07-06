Detectives Arrest 3 Over Fake Fish Business In Nairobi

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday evening arrested three people said to indulge in fake fish supplements business around Roysambu, Nairobi area.

Apparently, the trio is operating under a gang with pseudo identities including names and phone numbers where they lure victims and once the payments are made they shut down their phones and do not leave any traceable physical address.

They have been identified as Isaac Njoroge, Dennis Mugambi Kamwara and Brenda Watetu Kamau going by the pseudo names Ziporah Kariuki, Hamisi, Jonah and Stephen Maina.

“Following increased reports of fraudulence involving a Fake fish supplements business where unsuspecting victims are lured into the venture, three suspects were today arrested by DCI Lang’ata Detectives within Roysambu in Kasarani sub-county of Nairobi County,” read the Tweet.

Following increased reports of fraudulence involving a Fake fish supplements business where unsuspecting victims are lured into the venture, three suspects were today arrested by @DCI_Kenya Lang'ata Detectives within Roysambu in Kasarani sub-county of Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/3TYaTaD4bI — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 5, 2020

The DCI further indicated, “The trio-who are among a wider syndicate and whose operations are conducted under pseudo names using different phone numbers – shuts further connection after receiving money from their victims, leaving them stranded with no traceable physical address.”

In a detailed tweet about two months ago, the DCI warned netizens against the surge of criminals who were taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to scam people.

In a series of tweets, the DCI noted that there is a new crop of fraudsters selling non-existent products by circulating phishing emails.

Members of the public are hereby WARNED that criminals are using the Covid-19 pandemic to scam them through circulation of phishing emails purpoting to sell non-existent items & messages that are accompanied by links that purport to offer free goodies like…/1 pic.twitter.com/fD4FkH0ZZw — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 15, 2020

Currently, the fraudsters have invented new techniques where they use Paybill numbers and bank accounts to scam Kenyans online.

They provide a Paybill number or bank account to win a customer’s trust and shut down after receiving payments.

