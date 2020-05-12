Detectives Arrest 14 Year Old Boy In Connection With Pamoja FM’s Hassan Marjan’s Murder

DCI detectives on Monday arrested a 14 year old boy in connection with the brutal murder of Pamoja FM journalist Hassan Marjan last week on Monday.

According to the DCI, the juvenile who was part of the gang that stabbed Marjan on the left side of his chest, was positively identified after analysis of IC3 CCTV footages.

“Following the appalling murder of 62-year-old Mohammed Hassan of Pamoja FM Radio, @DCI_Kenya Detectives today arrested a 14-yr-old juvenile positively identified after analysis of IC3 CCTV footages. In a group of four others, the suspect accosted the deceased who was heading to his place after duty at the said radio station…” DCI tweeted.

…to his place after duty at the said radio station, violently robbed him in which process they stabbed him on the left side of the chest killing him instantly.

His body was discovered lying on the road at Makina near Kibera Law Courts in the wee hours of 4th May 2020, not… — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 11, 2020

Police are still looking for three other men involved in the murder and a woman believed to have been harbouring them.

“Detectives still pursuing the other three suspects & a woman believed to have been harbouring them, as the juvenile awaits arraignment,” the tweet read further.

Yesterday, another suspect accused of killing Marjan, 62, was arraigned before a Milimani Law Court.

Juma Hussein Mohammed will be held for nine days after the court heard that he was yet to record a statement with the police.

Police also told the court that the suspect has not been taken for a mental health assessment.

Marjan’s lifeless body was found on May 4 near the Kibera Law Courts.

He was on his way home from the studio after hosting a night show on Islamic teachings on Ramadhan.

CCTV footage allegedly showed that the radio presenter was attacked by a gang of 6 at 4 am but the circumstances remain unclear.

One gang member has since been lynched by members of the public.

Police have indicated that investigations into the murder are still on going.

