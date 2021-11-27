Detectives Arrest 12 Suspected Drug Dealers in Narok County

Detectives in Narok have arrested 12 people suspected to be dealing drugs.

Following a tip off from members of the public, the Detectives arrested the 12, who include one woman who is said to be the mastermind of the gang. Bhang worth Sh500,000 was seized during the operation.

Narok County Police commander Kizito Mutoro confirmed the arrest of the suspects by Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers and police officers.

The bhang was reportedly on transit from the Tanzanian border to other parts of the country when it was intercepted at Narok County.

“This is like a middle ground because the drug was being transported from the Tanzania border towards the coastal regions,” he said.

The Police Commander said drug abuse had become rampant in the region with several youth especially from Maasai Mara University. The students have been arrested in possession of the drug on several occasions.

“The reason why many learners in this county dropped out of school and act in a weird manner is because they are engaging in drug abuse,” he said.

Narok County Criminal Investigating Officer Mwendwa Atheiba warned that anybody found culpable of dealing drugs in the region would be held accountable. She said the government was on a drive to eradicate drug abuse.

“It is dangerous for young people to engage in such criminal activities. Once their fingerprints are recorded, the person will not get a certificate of good conduct which is crucial in getting employment or doing any transactions with the government,” he said.

The 12 have been placed in police custody pending investigations.

