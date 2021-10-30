Parklands Based Detective Accidentally Shoots Self While in Pursuit of Criminal

A Parklands Police Station based detective accidentally shot himself while in pursuit of a suspect.

Detective Luke Juma is according to DCI director George Kinoti, nursing a gunshot wound in his left leg above the knee.

Juma was arresting a “dangerous” suspect identified as Philiph Munyasia at Lunga Lunga road in Nairobi’s Industrial area when he accidentally discharged one round from his ceska pistol holstered on his waist.

“Munyasia, 35, had taken flight when he spotted the detective coming for him, prompting a chase that left traders along Lunga Lunga road in Nairobi’s Industrial area, dismayed,” said Kinoti.

Kinoti added, “He pinned him to the ground and as they rolled with Juma struggling to handcuff a stubborn Munyasia, he accidentally discharged one round from his czeska pistol holstered on his waist (sic).”

Detective Juma, however, managed to restrain the suspect until Corporal Abdilatif Ahmed arrived at the scene of incident.

“As the suspect remains behind bars, detective Juma is recuperating at a city hospital in stable condition. We congratulate detective Juma for his bold actions and pray for his speedy recovery.”

