Detective Jane Mugo Accuses NTV, Mombasa Regional Commander of Faking Defilement Case as She Secures Suspect’s Release

Self-declared top woman detective Jane Mugo has accused the Nation Media Group of colliding with the Mombasa Regional commander and a family in Mombasa to fake a sensational defilement case.

The detective took to her social media accusing the police, the girl’s family and NTV of using a young man and an innocent child for their own gain.

“NTV ran a story on Friday in their evening News bulletin that left many Kenyans angered and demanded the arrest of Elijah a bus conductor from Mary Joy Academy who allegedly defiled a five year-old school girl.”

Mugo says her initial instinct was to help the young girl find justice.

“Being a mother and an advocate for Children’s rights and safety, the news prompted me to write a letter to Cradle Kenya asking them to fight for the young girl, unknown to me, the news was fabricated lies by the girl’s family with the help of Nation Media Group-NTV.” Mugo wrote.

She says she visited Kiembeni Police station to confirm the OB number and to meet the parents and the girl. Together then proceeded to Mary Joy Academy, where the girl studied and Coast General Hospital where she was taken for medical examination.

“Dear Kenyans, I am putting these information on record so that NTV can stop lying to Kenyans and for you to know NMG has corrupt investigative journalists who work with criminals to hide the truth. Equally for our courts and parents to understand this is a business competition.” She writes.

Mugo says her investigation into the alleged defilement case revealed that the incident in question is said to have happened on Wednesday. After filing a report with the police on the same day, an uncle of the girl, going by the name Justus Andati made a call to NTV journalist Dennis Onsarigo, who is a close friend. The investigative journalist connected Andati with his colleagues in Mombasa (Fatuma and Peter Wainaina)

The journalists visited the school on Thursday. At the time the story was aired on Friday, Mugo says, the child was undergoing medical examination in the hospital. The suspect had been released on cash bail.

Mugo says that the suspect, going by the name Elijah, was rearrested friday night after a meeting between Mombasa regional commander, NTV journalists and the girl’s uncle.

Mugo says that they proceeded back to court and witness statements gave a whole different scenario, prompting the Chief Prosecutor to advise the OCS to release the suspect pending further investigation.

According to Mugo, the witness statements confirmed that there were 14 more in the bus and 7 Teachers who were dropped after the girl. Something parents were doubting. The initial expose on NTV said that all other pupils had been dropped off, leaving the girl alone with the suspect.

Jane alleges that the regional commander then ordered the Investigating Officer through to go swear affidavit to oppose bond.

“The family to the child was taken to regional commander by a lady attached at DCI office child trafficking who tried opposing bond yesterday. Thank God for shanzu court.” Mugo wrote.

Mugo further says that the school’s CCTV footage shows the girl soiled her clothes and was cleaned by her caregiver who changed her clothes.

“The government CCTV outside Kiembeni police station also shows the girl walking barefooted from the stage where she was dropped with her aunt holding her.” Mugo further explains.

She shared that the medical report obtained from the doctor at Coast General Hospital had confirmed that no defilement took place.

“The girl’s clothes that were supposed to act as evidence were even washed immediately by her aunt, a sister to Mrs. Andati.”

A senior official at the school submitted a statement, saying the girl’s family had demanded for compensation.

NTV reported that the suspect had been arrested for allegedly defining the minor after dropping off other pupils. Mugo argues that the media house should have done due diligence and followed through the stages of collecting evidence before issuing a biased report on a case that is ongoing.

In another post, Mugo shared a release order signed by the court who she thanked for choosing to follow the law in handling of the case. She claims that the OCS and junior police officers are now being threatened by the regional commander after they refused to sign fake charge sheets.

“I just wanted you to know the truth. I will also not stop until Elijah and the innocent girl being used by her uncle and parents gets justice .” Mugo wrote.

