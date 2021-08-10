Details of President Uhuru’s Meeting with Raila, One Kenya Alliance Leaders at State House, Mombasa

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today met with ODM leader Raila Odinga and One Kenya Alliance leaders (Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula) at State House Mombasa.

Reports indicate that the meeting strategized by the Head of State is aimed at solidifying 2022 politics by uniting the opposition leaders.

For instance, the Standard reveals that the Country’s First in Command is concerned about the disunity in the opposition following the dissolution of the National Super Alliance (NASA).

“The Head of State was concerned by the disunity exhibited by the Opposition politicians, and wanted to implore upon them to forge a united outfit that would compete against the DP,” a senior Government official is quoted by the publication.

Read: Kalonzo Dispels Claims Uhuru Pledged To Back Nasa Candidate in 2022

There have also existed speculations that Uhuru is strategizing and aligning his team in preparation for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) ruling later this month.

Earlier in June, Uhuru had hinted at supporting and backing up a candidate from the NASA coalition for Presidency come 2022.

Star had reported that President Uhuru Kenyatta declared he will pick his 2022 successor from among the Nasa principals if they unite and agree on a single candidate.

Read Also: OKA Declares NASA Dissolved as Principals Notify Parties Registrar of Exit

The move angered Deputy President William Ruto who quickly showed his disapproval on Twitter.

“So, what happens to the Thurakus, the kumìrà kùmèrà contingent, the 8 million of us?? None, no youth, no woman, no man of the 8M who woke up early and voted 3 times for UK/WsR ticket merit support? Sawa tu! Tutajipanga na support ya MUNGU,” tweeted Ruto.

With the 2022 General elections fast approaching, political alignments are fast in place with the political class siding with what best suits their interests.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu