Details of Uhuru’s Phone Call with UK Prime Minister Boris

President Uhuru Kenyatta and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday agreed to raise $5 billion (Sh540 billion), education fund money needed to get 175 million children into school around the world.

The two spoke on phone ahead of the Global Education Summit which Kenya and the UK will co-host in July.

In their 45-minute phone conversation, the two leaders also talked about Kenya-UK collaboration in the fight against Covid-19, climate change and, regional security and peace.

In a statement to newsrooms, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said that President and the Prime Minister explored new avenues of collaboration in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

This includes research on identifying new mutations of the virus and accelerated access to vaccines.

President Kenyatta and PM Johnson also expressed concerns on the unfolding political situation in Somalia, and resolved to work more closely through the United Nations Security Council, the Commonwealth and other multilateral platforms to ensure regional peace and stability.

On climate change, the President and the Prime Minister exchanged notes ahead of COP26 in Glasgow and explored opportunities for partnerships in areas such as renewable energy where Kenya is an African success story.

The long phone call is said to have brought President Kenyatta’s motorcade to a standstill as hand-wringing bureaucrats waited at Ardhi House.

The Head of State was on his way to launch Ardhisasa, a digital land resource management system, to enhance the security of records, speed up transactions and curb fraud at the Ministry of Lands.

