Details of Uhuru’s 5-Hour Meeting with A ‘Flip-flopping’ Kalonzo

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, March 18, paid Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka a visit at his Karen home in Nairobi, in the backdrop of the political realignments ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Musyoka hosted the Head of State to dinner alongside KANU Chairman Gideon Moi.

Sources in the know claim Uhuru’s visit was an appreciation of the former Vice President’s decision to drop his presidential bid to support ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The meeting that lasted for about five hours, a source told a local daily, was also meant to clear the air on the misunderstanding on the pact between Odinga and Musyoka, following the latter’s utterances perceived by many as inconsistent.

Musyoka, a co-principal in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), had on March 12 signed an agreement to join forces with Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement to increase chances of forming the next government.

But the Wiper leader has been blowing hot and cold, sparking speculations of cracks in the Azimio coalition that will face off with Deputy President William Ruto in the August contest.

While Azimio honchos claim Musyoka joined the coalition with his Wiper party, the former VC has insisted that he joined the alliance as OKA whose other principals are Moi, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, UDP’s Cyrus Jirongo and two others.

Musyoka had last week indicated that at least 20 parties that entered into an agreement with Azimio, including Wiper, were not given enough time to go through the document, suggesting they signed the agreement blindly.

He later withdrew the comments saying as a lawyer he knew what Wiper signed.

Even as Musyoka struggles to shade the ‘watermelon’ tag, he recently said his support for Odinga was unconditional.

“Have you ever heard of unconditional love? That is what God gave us. I announced to the whole world from Jacaranda, Raila Odinga tosha mara ya tatu,” Musyoka said in an interview with a local radio station on Friday morning.

Musyoka’s allies in the Wiper party want him picked as Odinga’s running mate, a move pundits say will diminish the former Prime Minister’s support in the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.

