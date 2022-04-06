Details of Raphael Tuju’s New Role in Raila’s Azimio Coalition

Former Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has been appointed the Executive Director of the Azimio la Umoja secretariat.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday, April 6, by the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat.

Odinga’s spokesman Dennis Onyango said the appointment takes effect immediately.

“A communication specialist by training, Hon Tuju has decades of experience in politics and government, having served as Member of Parliament, Cabinet Minister and Jubilee Party Secretary General,” said Onyango.

In his new role, Tuju is expected to coordinate Azimo coalition partners as well as lead the strategic and program teams to ensure the coalition led by Odinga forms the next government after the August 9 General Election.

Tuju stepped down from his role at Jubilee Headquarters in February.

The former Rarieda MP and CS without portfolio said he resigned from the plum position to launch a political bid. He is, however, yet to declare interest in any elective seat.

He made the declaration at the Jubilee’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi, on February 26.

The SG was replaced by Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni.

Jubilee party is one of the founding members of the Azimio la Umoja coalition that has the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

