Details of Joho, Ex-Wife Madina Fazzini Agreement After Divorce

“There is no hope or possibility of reconciliation or compromise of whatsoever nature between me and the governor,” she said through lawyer Aziz M Ngare.

Read: Joho Grants Wife Madina Fazzini Divorce After 9 Years of Separation

According to the Star, Governor Joho did not contest the majority of the divorce requests by his ex-wife hence it was settled hurriedly.

For instance, following Joho’s acceptance to grant the ex-wife a divorce, a certificate was issued by Chief Kadhi on the same day.

Apparently, Fazzinni had demanded a new house from the governor, child upkeep among other things.

Joho however only agreed to continue supporting and providing for the two daughters that they share, aged 8 and 9 years.

Read Also: Joho’s First Wife Madina Fazzini Files For Divorce After 9 Years of Separation

Regarding buying a new house for the ex-wife, the County boss said an astounding no. He agreed that the children who are below 18 years will be in the custody of their mother although he will have reasonable access to them.

Notably, Joho through his lawyer presented evidence supporting that he has been fully supporting his children and has afforded them the basic needs they require.

Joho and Fazinni who is Italian got married in 2011. However, in less than two years they separated, with Joho moving out of their matrimonial home.

In 2020, the now ex-wife and the children moved out of the matrimonial home and relocated to Malindi where they currently reside.