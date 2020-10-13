Details Of How Othuol’s Friends Abandoned Him In His Last Days

As the entertainment industry struggles to come to terms with the death of comedian Ben Maurice Onyango popularly known as Othuol Othuol, it has now emerged that the people he called friends abandoned him in his last days despite crying for help.

The Churchill show entertainer died at the Kenyatta National Hospital on Sunday at the age of 31 years.

Churchill Show founder Daniel Ndambuki said the comedian died after a long battle with brain tumour.

In an interview with The Star Othuol’s close friend 2Mbili revealed that the funnyman died a lonely man with most of his friends nowhere to be seen.

According to 2Mbili, a fortnight ago, the comedian fell ill and was in a critical condition but a request for friends to contribute Ksh8,000 to hire an ambulance to rush him to KNH was ignored by his buddies.

“We needed Ksh8,000 to hire an ambulance for him to be transferred to KNH, and so I sent a message in the official comedians’ WhatsApp group, which has over 200 people, yet people could not raise that,” he said.

This, 2Mbili said, was not the first time the so-called friends were disappointing Othuol.

When he learnt that he had a growth in his brain he appealed to his friends to help him raise funds for a second Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) but many ignored him.

“Hi, hope this finds you well. I want to thank you for the support you have offered me. Meanwhile, sijapona and I will be going back to Kenyatta Hospital for a 2nd MRI,” Othuol’s distress message reads.

Besides the brain tumour, Othuol had been diagnosed with Tuberculosis (TB) last year and had been in and out of hospital ever since.

“If you go through his conversations with his rich friends when he was at the hospital, most of them blue-ticked him. They are the same people who are typing RIP on social media with his finest photos,” said 2Mbili.

According to 2Mbili, Othuol’s health had been deteriorating since he went back to the hospital two weeks ago.

“Othuol was very weak in his last days, he could not talk, eat or even do anything by himself. He had also lost his memory,” 2Mbili said.

He alleged that the comedian didn’t receive the best medical care from the hospital.

“Othuol was in hospital but he was not attended to, despite having a band in his hand to indicate he was an important person in the society,” he said.

“The many times I visited him, there was no doctor attending to him.”

2Mbili revealed that had his friend survived there were plans to take him to rehab since he was an alcoholic.

“The last time we had a conversation with Churchill was to take him to rehab since he was fighting alcohol addiction,” said 2Mbili.

