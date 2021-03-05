Details Of Exchange Between Governor Alfred Mutua And Blogger Edgar Obare That Got Him Arrested

Yesterday, detectives from the DCI arrested renowned blogger Edgar Obare on the charges of extortion and blackmail.

Taking to Twitter, DCI labelled Obare as a serial fraudster and extortionist who demands money from prominent politicians with the threats of scandalizing them.

“In a case of outright blackmail by fraudsters who intend to benefit financially from prominent personalities, by tainting their images online & demanding money not to post ‘scandalous’ information about them, detectives have once again arrested serial fraudster, Edgar Obare,” read the tweet.



In a case of outright blackmail by fraudsters who intend to benefit financially from prominent personalities, by tainting their images online & demanding money not to post ‘scandalous’ information about them, detectives have once again arrested serial fraudster, Edgar Obare. pic.twitter.com/9jiJQXQpdn — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 4, 2021

Obare was arrested alongside one Desy Oduor Achieng, a lady said to have been trained to extort the governor by claiming she has his child.

Read: Edgar Obare To Be Charged With Revealing ‘Private’ Information About Natalie Tewa

In the current case facing the fraudster, one Desy Oduor Achieng his co-accused, had been coached how to stalk a prominent governor with the hope of extorting Sh.10 Million from him. Obare had shared the governor’s number with her and instructed her to tell him that she was — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 4, 2021

Kahawa Tungu has however learnt of details that led to the arrest of Obare. A week earlier, Obare had done an expose’ where a lady claimed to have been impregnated by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

In screenshots that went viral, the lady in question shared details of the conversation with the governor, the governor’s driver and their meetings.

For instance, the lady after claiming she was pregnant with the governor’s child, went ahead and requested Sh250,000 to get an abortion. When the Governor failed to respond, she opted to expose him.

It was then that Obare messaged the governor to get his side of the story. Governor Mutua refuted the claims and saying that it was a case of extortion as he was not the one recorded on the voice messages that were shared.

Read Also: Blogger Edgar Obare Claims To Have Been Arrested Under Heavy Police Presence Over Joho, Tewa Story

Following their arrests, the lady, Desy Oduor has retracted her statement and said she had never met the governor and was only recruited by Obare to extort money from him.

The two suspects will on Friday, March 5 be charged with publishing false information, contrary to Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act, 2018.

Further, the lady has said that she has never met the governor, adding that she had only been recruited by Edgar, to extort money from the governor. She has since been arrested alongside her tutor Edgar Obare and they will face Publishing false information charges, — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 4, 2021

Here are more screenshots on the same:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu