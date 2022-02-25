Details of DJ Shiti’s Drama with Baby Mama Faiza Hussein

For weeks now, comedian Stephen Ndede popularly referred to as DJ Shiti has been caught up in social media drama with the mother of his child, Faiza Hussein.

The two have hurled insults at each other, both directly and indirectly with the comedian releasing a Diss song targetting his baby mama.

It all started with Faiza Hussein requesting the comedian to support his daughter by providing for her basic needs.

This turned ugly with Faiza labeling the funny man a deadbeat father who is living large on social media yet his kin is struggling to meet basic needs.

Apparently, Faiza reached out to DJ Shiti seeking child support and was sent Sh150 on MPesa which she viewed as not enough considering the comedian is a public figure.

Read: Funny Man DJ Shiti Narrates His Comical Journey And How He Sought Refuge From Commercial Sex Workers

The comedian never responded to the same although he insisted that he is very supportive of his daughter while ideally accusing his baby mama of trying to sabotage the career that has taken him years to build.

In new developments, the baby mama has hinted at being depressed following the recent drama that ensued.

In a post on Insta stories, Faiza revealed that she has decided to surrender their daughter to the father, DJ Shiti adding that it was a decision that took so much for her to make.

“I had no intentions whatsoever to ever give up on my daughter but whatever I have been through, I have decided to give the father his kid. This is very tough but a necessity.

Read Also: Senator Ledama Demands DNA Test, Denies Ever Meeting Alleged Baby Mama

She added, “I just hope that she grows into an amazing human and may she forever know that this decision is out of my love for her.”







It is however unclear if Faiza has abandoned the child or is working on shared custody with comedian DJ Shiti.

Faiza has since deleted all photos from her Instagram hinting at taking a break.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...