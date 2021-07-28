Details of Norman Magaya’s New Role in Kalonzo’s Wiper Party

As political realignments begin to take shape ahead of the 2022 General Election, the Wiper party has gone for one of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s top strategists to boost its in-house team.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Monday, July 26, 2021, revealed that National Super Alliance (NASA) Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya had joined the party, a day the outfit announced exit from the coalition said to be on its deathbed.

Magaya is a known Raila ally who worked closely with the former Prime Minister in the hotly contested 2017 General Election.

The vocal NASA boss went under after falling ill in suspected ‘poisoning’.

He has been in and out of hospital since December 2017, when he suffered a heart attack.

He first collapsed in August 2017 at the national tallying centre in Bomas of Kenya during the tabulation of presidential votes after the general election.

This writer has learnt that Magaya has joined Wiper as Kalonzo’s political advisor.

The Advocate of the High Court of Kenya will be tasked with writing press releases as well as being in charge of the party leader’s political strategies.

Read: ODM’s Norman Magaya Flown To India For Specialised Medical Treatment

Sources in the know say he will also be part of a team advising Kalonzo on coalition building and management.

The former Vice President is among popular figures in the country who have declared interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Magaya will be part of a team of think tanks being assembled by Kalonzo to help him increase his chances of taking over from President Kenyatta after supporting Raila’s presidential ambitions twice, in 2013 and 2017.

“Norman is a very famous name. He said before they wind up NASA, they might wind him up as well. Norman thank you so much for joining Wiper. He is going to work very closely with the party leader going forward,” Kalonzo said on Monday while welcoming Magaya to the party.

Read Also: I Never Knew I Would Be Alive Today, NASA CEO Norman Magaya Says As He Celebrates Birthday

The new team will also include Justine Kyambi who is joining Wiper as executive director.

Kyambi takes over from university don Dr Jared Maaka Siso who is eyeing the Borabu parliamentary seat.

The current MP for Borabu, Ben Momanyi, a Wiper member, has expressed interest in the Nyamira gubernatorial seat in the 2022 polls.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu