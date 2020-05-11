Details Of New Features Instagram Is Rolling Out

Instagram has been testing some new features with insiders and is rapidly rolling them out globally. Some of the features have not become available to the public.

The company has recently begun testing account memorialization, a feature that is available on its sister company, Facebook, and uploading your live streams on IGTV.

Below are some features that should be available to the social network soon as seen by a developer identified as Alessandro Paluzzi.

Instagram is testing integrating messenger rooms. The video chat feature has been Facebook alternative to Zoom. Facebook is also working on integrating messenger rooms to WhatsApp.

Instagram is also working on paginating its stories. You will now be able to see stories on one or two rows.

Read: Here Is How Far Influencers Will Go To Get The Perfect Instagram Shot

The company is also working on pre-live titles. Anyone who wants to go live will have a textual preview for the audience to get a glimpse of what to expect from your story by getting the context before they watch.

The feature will come in handy as live streaming on the app has been on the rise in the past few months with over 800 million users streaming daily.

Livestreams will also be sharable via links.

Also Read: Instagram To Pull Down, Block Images That Suggest Self Harm, Suicide

You will also be able to go live on both Facebook and Instagram.

You will soon be able to forward DMs on Instagram although there will be a limit to the number of people you can forward to; just like in WhatsApp. This is to avoid the spread of false information. The feature will also allow you to know if your message has been seen or not.

The app already allows you to delete a message, but now you can delete a message if it has not been seen

Business accounts will soon have the insights button on their profile page for easy access.

The close friends’ list will also get a revamp and Instagram will show you avatars of the people you have the most engagements with.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu