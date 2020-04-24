Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua Was My Boyfriend, He Betrayed Me – Private Investigator Jane Mugo Spills the Beans

Private investigator Jane Mugo has come out to spill the beans, alleging that he was betrayed by people close to her.

In a long Facebook post, Ms Mugo says among those who betrayed her is Deputy Inspector General of police Edward Mbugua, who is her ex-boyfriend.

Ms Mugo says that she met Mbugua while he was in Kirinyaga, working as an OCPD. He says Mbugua decided to betray her in 2019 after he recovered two passports of her client Dillip Bakrania from the Nairobi County Commander Bernard Nyakagwa, in a case where Mbugua was implicated.

Contacted by this writer, Jane Mugo confirmed that the passports, after being confiscated from Dillip and had been kept at the DIG’s office, but were later transferred to Nyakakwa’s office after she started pursuing the case.

“The high ranking police officer who had the two passports belonging to the foreigners during the Westlands Underworld investigations that put my life and that of my family in danger after recovering the passports from him is my Ex-boyfriend whom I met in Kirinyaga when he was the OCPD.( DIG),” she wrote.

Read: Magistrate Suspended Over Controversial Waititu Bail Now Representing Private Investigator Jane Mugo

In the 2019 case, Mbugua was accused of working with Bakrania’s niece in a bid to deport him, in order to help the niece take over the family’s multi-billion wealth in Kenya. In the case, Mugo was working for Mr Bakrania.

Mugo also mentions top officer in DCI officer as another close associate who betrayed her. She says the officer’s Twitter account was used behind the media hype that tried to brand her a criminal, but does not mention his name.

“(He) is a close friend I met and worked with when I was a Chief Investigator and in charge of informers in Kenya. I came to know him when he was an aide to Joseph Kamau, former Director of CID who had posted me to Kabete Police Station as an undercover agent,” she says.

She says together they have handled several cases including the National Youth Service (NYS) saga, the South C murder, stolen vehicles recovered in Tanzania among others.

Read: Private Investigator Jane Mugo Reveals Reasons Why She Was Labelled A “Serial Criminal”

“Apart from his two officers sponsoring few media to post lies , they took NYS report to the President but never told him the patriot woman who risked her life staff, sources, sons slept hungry used her time, and her money to recover public money on behalf of the government,” writes Ms Mugo.

Jane Mugo says that two officers, Bernard Nyakakwa and Nicholas Kamwende, have been tracking her.

In 2019 after the Westland Underworld exposé, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai ordered that investigations into the matter should begin immediately.

“Towards this end, any member of the public, including Citizen TV, with documentary evidence on the said matter are invited to submit information to the Director Internal Affairs Unit; National Police Service…,” Mutyambai said in a statement.

Mutyambai revealed that the decision was reached following a meeting with Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and DPP Noordin Haji.

To date, no one has ever been arrested in connection with the same, and the case faded out.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu