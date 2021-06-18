Deputy IG Mbugua’s Daughter in Fatal Accident in Nairobi’s CBD

The daughter of Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua was on Thursday involved in a fatal accident in Nairobi.

Nelly Waithera, 25, was sandwiched along Murang’a Lane by two matatus.

The deceased was crossing the road from Tom Mboya street when the 8 am incident took place.

“This occurred today on 17/6/2021 at about 0800hrs along Tom Mboya street – Muranga lane junction involving vehicle reg .no KBR 065 B, Isuzu minus c/o KMO Sacco driven by Patrick Macharia Magu, and m/vehicle reg.no KBL 744A Isuzu bus c/o City shuttle driven by Christopher Maina Kirecho and a pedestrian namely Nelly Waithera aged 25 years,” the police report read.

Eye witnesses said Waithera was crushed by a reversing matatu belonging to KMA Sacco against one (City Shuttle) that was parked along the busy street.

The driver was reversing along Murang’a Lane and at the junction of Tom Mboya Street.

The pedestrian sustained grave injuries to her head. She was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where she succumbed to her injuries.

The body has since been moved to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital mortuary, and is awaiting a postmortem.

Both vehicles are being held at Central Police Station awaiting inspection.

The drivers of the vehicles have been grilled and released.

Police are probing the matter.

