Deputy IG Edward Mbugua Comes Clean on Love Triangle Involving Junior Officer, Wife

Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua has finally addressed the ongoing claims that he snatched the wife of a junior officer.

Mbugua confirmed that there is a case regarding the same where a man is reported to have snatched the wife of a junior police officer, Wycliffe Ombede.

But, unlike earlier where K24 reported that the Senior officer in question was the Deputy IG, it has now emerged that the man in question is a KRA officer identified as John Mbugua.

The IG thus stated that his identity and that of the man in question had been confused.

“The woman is legally married to a KRA officer by the name of John Mbugua, not Edward Mbugua. How do you think my wife and children are feeling when they hear that their dad is involved? It has pained me. But naambiwa nawachie Mungu,” Mbugua said.

So far, Wycliffe Ombede has been charged with threatening to kill his ex-wife, Grace and her lover.

Speaking to a local publication, Ombede had lamented that his wife had been snatched from him after he paid dowry and took her through college.

The man who had snatched his wife had ideally called him and warned him to stay away from Grace or face dire consequences.

“The man who took my wife called me and introduced himself as my boss then further revealed that he is the Deputy Inspector General of Police. I didn’t believe it because I did not expect someone of Mbugua’s caliber to threaten his junior as he did,” Ombede told the publication.

The case is ongoing in court.

