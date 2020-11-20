Deputy Chief Justice Mwilu’s Bodyguard Narrates Attack by Robbers That Left Him Almost Dead

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu’s security detail, Police Constable Titus Musyoka has narrated the events that almost led to his death three years ago.

Appearing in a Kibera court, before Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani, the security guard vividly narrated the events as they occurred where robbers attacked him and left him almost dead.

According to Constable Musyoka, he had just left the Supreme Court driving a blue Prado and had picked a child from Montessori Academy and dropped him home.

He then reportedly proceeded to Coptic Area hospital where he was to buy flowers from a long term friend that he had known for over 10 years, Mr Kiragu.

Read: BREAKING: Bodyguard of the Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu Shot, Gun Taken Away

“I left the Supreme Court and went to Montessori Academy to pick a child. I arrived at the garden and I found Kiragu and his two employees but Kiragu informed me that the plants I wanted to purchase (bottom brass and others) were few. He advised me that they were present at the next garden,” Constable Musyoka said.

Musyoka further stated that as Mr Kiragu and his employees loaded the car with the plants, he heard gunshots and before knowing it, he had been shot on the jaw and was bleeding.

Read Also: Suspects Behind DCJ Mwilu’s Bodyguard Attack In Custody, Pistol Recovered

“I asked them how many they had loaded when I heard a gunshot. I heard the second gunshot and found I had been shot and was bleeding in the left jaw and the left shoulder,” he added.

Musyoka was reportedly shot in the jaw and shoulder thus had to lie down and pretend he was dead. One of the robbers took away his gun and fled on a motorbike.

The incident took place on October 24, 2017, along Ngong road with the suspects being James Wachira Kibe, Eric Njuguna Kamau and Evaryncy Shivachi, alias Evans Khalif.

They were charged with robbery with violence since they reportedly took Musyoka’s gun, a magazine loaded with bullets and Sh200,000 at gunpoint.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu