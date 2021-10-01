I Have Tried Suicide Severally – Depressed Police Officer From Marsabit Seeks Help – Video

A police officer in Marsabit has confessed to being depressed to the extent of trying to commit suicide.

The officer, who identified himself as Kiprotich Rop, said that no one has been offering a listening ear, despite his tribulations.

“I have been suffering from depression and I have been trying to kill myself. Nobody wants to hear me, nobody wants to help me. I am really depressed,” he said.

Rop requested members of the public to help him overcome depression.

“I am requesting everyone who is ready to help me to cope up with depression to come to my rescue. Suicidal thoughts have been coming severally. Even today I have been trying to kill myself. Please help me. I do not want to die,” the officer said amidst tears.

The officer also revealed that he has a pregnant wife, who might be left suffering in case he committed suicide.

“My wife is pregnant. I do not want to leave them behind. I am suffering a lot. I have not slept for the last five days. Please help me, I am ready to be helped,” he said.

Here’s the video:-

I have tried suicide several times, Marsabit police officer Kiprotich Rop says as he seeks help pic.twitter.com/Q0HdXTOK4a — Francis Muli (@FmuliKE) October 1, 2021

In September, the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) launched a programme to monitor and identify officers who need medical attention.

The programme has a special focus on mental health and is being implemented by the commission in conjunction with the Ministry of Health.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...