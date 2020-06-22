Deported Kiza Lounge Owner Ali Oumarau Free To Return To Kenya Following High Court Ruling

Ali Oumarau, owner of Kiza Lounge who was deported over international crime links is free to return to the country following a ruling by the High Court.

A ruling by High court judge James Makau has indicated that Ali is a diplomat who is immune to arrest and deportation in the way that was done last year.

Further, Justice Makau directed the Interior Ministry to consider Ali’s application for work permit extension within 30 days following the request with a notification to be issued on the decision made in writing.

The news of Ali’s dramatic deportation made headlines last year after reports emerged that he was wanted by other countries for being a leader of an international criminal gang.

“His work permit had expired and we realised that he was part of an international criminal gang,” Wangui Muchiri from the Ministry of Interior told Nation last year.

According to the documents submitted in court where the accused challenged his deportation, it emerged that the deportation order was first issued in December 2018 but was not effected until nine months later, August 2019.

Apparently, the 2018 deportation order was issued just a day after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recognized Ali’s status as a representative of Niger’s government to Kenya.

Following the order, Ali went into hiding with authorities making frantic efforts to trace him. He was later found hiding in Nyahururu and was bundled into a plane.

His efforts to return into the country were further shut down after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i declared him a prohibited immigrant.

The Niger national opened Kiza, a high-end bar and lounge in Nairobi in 2014. He later launched Kiza Restaurant that featured menus from all over Africa. Currently, the posh lounge has branches in Canada, Nigeria and Dubai.

Apart from the night club businesses, the former football player is said to have an interest in real estate and music industry.