Dennis Oliech: Leave Football Matters To Footballers

At a time Kenyan football appears to be headed south due to leadership problems, Dennis Oliech has urged that football matters to be left to footballers.

Kenya is presently serving a FIFA suspension and will not be permitted to field teams in international games.

Kenya women national team, the Harambee Starlets, missed participation in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, a fate that has befallen the men’s side after CAF expelled them from the Ivory Coast 2023 qualifiers.

Domestic leagues have suffered shambolic management under government appointed bodies, FKF Caretaker Committee and now Transition Committee.

With no corporate support, especially for community clubs, teams like Mathare United have stopped honouring games.

“He who wears the shoe knows where it pinches the most,” said Oliech.

“I talked about it unfortunately it fell on deaf ears. Now it is MUFC going under, and more are coming. Football matters should be left to footballers.”

