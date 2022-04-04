Dennis Oliech Launches Foundation to Give Back to Society

Two years after hanging up his boots, former Harambee Stars skipper Dennis “the menace” Oliech has set up a foundation to give back to the underprivileged in society.

“Coming from a humble background love for my community and Kenya at large has always been immense and now its time to give back to the community, its time to do more and touch the lives of many Kenyan youths who would love to be like me and to even achieve more than I did in all sporting activities,” he wrote on Facebook.

Read: Dennis Oliech’s Brother Kevin Oliech Passes On

Oliech, 37, prouds himself as the leading goal scorer of all time for Kenya with 34 from 76 caps.

His career started at Dagoretti Santos at an early age before moving to Mathare United, Qatar, French Ligue 1, Dubai before returning to end his career with Gor Mahia.

“Dennis Oliech Foundation” will nurture young talents from the underprivileged in the society, and create social-economic awareness in the communities together.

He joins the league of Victor Wanyama and Johanna Omollo who are already running foundations.

